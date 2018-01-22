2 charged in reported La Vergne home invasion

Police in La Vergne have arrested two men accused in a reported home invasion.

Police said Evan Langster, 29, and Maxwell Delancy, 27, had both stayed at the home for a short time before leaving on Sunday night.

Monday morning, police said the two men forced their way into the home and got into a fight with the residents. The suspects then left in a silver Nissan Sentra.

Officers then located and stopped the vehicle. Both men were arrested just inside Nashville city limits. Police say the Sentra had been stolen out of Nashville.

Both suspects had injuries from the alleged home invasion. One was treated by EMS and the other was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Langster faces burglary, assault, theft and other charges. Delancy has been charged with theft of property.

