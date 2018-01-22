Bill introduced to exclude TN from Daylight Saving Time

A state lawmaker has introduced a bill to exempt Tennessee from Daylight Saving Time.

Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, said there are many reasons to make a change, and he’s finding support.

“I’ve done a couple of polls and both have run right around 89 percent to stop changing the clocks, stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round,” Tillis said.

Tillis said he has contacted bordering states where several legislators are discussing similar measures.

