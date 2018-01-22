Brad Paisley helps paint mural inside Bridgestone Arena

Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.

The Smashville mural was painted by Paisley and Rob Hendon, a Nashville artist known as “the original guitar painter.”

When the project began, Paisley told Hendon he wanted to smash the wall to capture the Predators’ aggressive style of play.

“First of all, this is hockey. This is an aggressive sport. People lose teeth,” Paisley said. “I hope they take photos in front of it and get psyched up for the game. I think this is another aspect of getting ready to watch hockey.”

The mural is located in the elevator lobby outside of Section 109 of Bridgestone Arena’s main concourse.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.