Another long-time business closing its doors at The Factory

It's one of the most recognizable venues in Franklin.

For years, The Factory has been a draw for shoppers and diners looking for a taste of the town. But lately, more businesses are moving out, and their space is not getting filled right away.

Antiques at The Factory has been in the same location since 2001. The store just announced this week that they are closing.

If you take a walk around the inside of The Factory, it’s not hard to notice several vacancies. Business owners say those empty spaces are making it harder to operate.

“We have seen business fall off lately," said Chuck Gordon, who owns Antiques at The Factory. “It's not really good for the retailers.

“We've had places that have been empty and I have requested that we fill them up, because retail feeds on retail, and the more people that come into shop, the better we all are,” he added.

Gordon said a recent rent hike has forced his hand.

“Lately it's gone up to the point where the dealers that are here, I've got 31 dealers, I don't feel like I can pass along any (of my) rent and keep them successful," Gordon said.

Gordon said his store is now looking for a new location.

“I got to say this for The Factory, they're letting us go month to month. If we don't sell out in 30 days, they're giving us another 30 days,” he said.

Several attempts to speak with the owner and managers of The Factory were unsuccessful.

Matt Largen is president and CEO of Williamson, Inc.

“The Factory is looking for unique opportunities for retail,” Largen said.

Largen has a theory as to why the retail space is not filling back up right away.

“I know there's a vision from the owner,” he said. “I think there's some intentionality about what the owners are looking for from a retail standpoint, and what the vision is, and how they want to fulfill that vision.”

One of the recent venues to close, after 17 years, was the restaurant Saffire. The owner said The Factory has regressed and that there is considerably less foot traffic. He made the decision not to renew his lease.

A taco bar will be going in its place.

