Girl's father sues Tad Cummins, school board

The father of a 15-year-old girl who investigators say was taken across state lines for sex says her school is partly to blame.

The girl’s father is suing the Maury County Board of Education and former teacher Tad Cummins.

The lawsuit claims teachers and the principal at Culleoka Unit School knew something inappropriate was going on between the girl and Cummins, and failed to protect her.

Investigators found Cummins and the girl in California five weeks after they disappeared.

Cummins admitted to having sex with the teens several times.

Cummins’ trial was supposed to begin three weeks ago, but has been pushed back to April 17.

