Suspect identified in Donelson apartment shooting

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.More >>
A downtown Nashville power outage was caused by a squirrel that crawled into a transformer, according to Nashville Electric Service.More >>
A downtown Nashville power outage was caused by a squirrel that crawled into a transformer, according to Nashville Electric Service.More >>
Police in La Vergne have arrested two men accused in a reported home invasion.More >>
Police in La Vergne have arrested two men accused in a reported home invasion.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, said there are many reasons to make a change, and he’s finding support.More >>
Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, said there are many reasons to make a change, and he’s finding support.More >>
Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.More >>
Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.More >>
For years, The Factory has been a draw for shoppers and diners looking for a taste of the town. But lately, more businesses are moving out, and their space is not getting filled right away.More >>
For years, The Factory has been a draw for shoppers and diners looking for a taste of the town. But lately, more businesses are moving out, and their space is not getting filled right away.More >>
The father of a 15-year-old girl who investigators say was taken across state lines for sex says her school is partly to blame.More >>
The father of a 15-year-old girl who investigators say was taken across state lines for sex says her school is partly to blame.More >>
Metro police have identified an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.More >>
Metro police have identified an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
The wreck happened in the 4800 block of Clydeton Road. It's unclear how many people were killed or what caused the crash.More >>
The wreck happened in the 4800 block of Clydeton Road. It's unclear how many people were killed or what caused the crash.More >>
Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.More >>
Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.More >>
When the government officially ran out of money for the fiscal year, many facets of government had to shut down -- that includes the IRS.More >>
When the government officially ran out of money for the fiscal year, many facets of government had to shut down -- that includes the IRS.More >>
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >>
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >>
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Hayden Moll, a student at Missouri State University, accidentally swiped the wrong way on the dating app Tinder -- meaning he declined to connect with a girl he was interested in. But he didn't let that mistake stop him.More >>
Hayden Moll, a student at Missouri State University, accidentally swiped the wrong way on the dating app Tinder -- meaning he declined to connect with a girl he was interested in. But he didn't let that mistake stop him.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >>