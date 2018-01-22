Suspect identified in Donelson apartment shooting

Metro police have identified an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.

Ty’ron Haynes is wanted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting at Terrace Park Apartments on Elm Hill Pike.

Police said Haynes and others shot at 19-year-old Joquarious Vaughn and his mother as they were leaving the apartment complex. Vaughn was shot multiple times. His mother was not hit.

Police said they are working to confirm the identities of others possibly involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

