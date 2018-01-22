Suspect arrested in Donelson apartment shooting

Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.

Ty’ron Haynes was wanted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting at Terrace Park Apartments on Elm Hill Pike.

Police said Haynes and others shot at 19-year-old Joquarious Vaughn and his mother as they were leaving the apartment complex. Vaughn was shot multiple times. His mother was not hit.

Haynes was taken into custody Monday evening. His bond was set at $200,000.

Police said they are working to confirm the identities of others possibly involved in the shooting.

