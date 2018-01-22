Suspect arrested in Donelson apartment shooting

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.
Country music performer Lari White died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, according to her mother's post on her CaringBridge site. She was 52.
Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service "Broadcastify" reveals efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.
One man was killed after being struck by a train on Tuesday morning.
Police say they have arrested the second suspect in a shooting outside a north Nashville market last year.
Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.
Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
Metro Schools will be holding a school choice festival for parents and students on Tuesday night.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.
For years, The Factory has been a draw for shoppers and diners looking for a taste of the town. But lately, more businesses are moving out, and their space is not getting filled right away.
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.
Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, said there are many reasons to make a change, and he's finding support.
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.
Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service "Broadcastify" reveals efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.
Athletes from Middle Tennessee will be playing in the Super Bowl on opposite teams.
An 8.2-magnitude earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska has triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states.
