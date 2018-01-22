Search ongoing for father accused of violating child custody agreement

Clarksville police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly violated his child custody agreement.

Eddie Coburn was reportedly not supposed to take his child, 1-year-old Evahan Coburn, out of state without getting permission from the child's mother.

In October, Coburn got permission to take his child to Memphis but was supposed to return the child after a few days.

Police said Coburn did not return the child home, and they are now believed to be in either Mississippi or Alabama.

The child's mother obtained full custody in January.

Coburn is 6'2" and weighs 170 pounds. The 36-year-old has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext 5156, or the tip line at 931-645-8477l. Information can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

