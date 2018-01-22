Chef Paulette's Ribollita - Tuscan Hearty Soup

Ribollita - Tuscan Hearty Soup
2-3 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for brushing
1 medium onion, diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 celery stalks, trimmed and diced
1-2 garlic cloves, peeled & smashed
1-2 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed & minced
2-5 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed, stems discarded
1 15-oz can plum tomatoes, roughly cut up
1 15-oz can cannellini beans, drain and rinsed
3-4 cups stock or broth
4-5 cups kale or Tuscan kale, torn into bite-sized pieces
salt & pepper to taste
6-8 slices Italian bread or baguette
1/2 cup grated parmigiano
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. When hot, add the onion, carrots, and celery. Cook until softened, but not browned. Add the garlic & herbs, cook a minute or two more. Add the tomatoes and beans, sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the stock. Season with salt & pepper. Bring to a simmer, then add the kale. Simmer for about 30 minutes until all the flavors combine.
Meanwhile, lay bread slices on a baking sheet in one layer. Brush or drizzle with a little olive oil, season with salt & pepper. Dust with grated parmigiano. Toast bread in a medium oven until golden, about 5-7 minutes.
To serve: Place a slice of bread in an individual soup bowl. Ladle soup on top, Top with another toast. Drizzle a little olive oil and dust with grated cheese. Serve hot.