Metro officials: Crews spent over 400 hours conducting cold patrols last week

During last week's subfreezing temperatures, crews spent over 480 hours conducting cold patrols throughout Nashville.

Nashville's Office of Emergency Management uses cold patrols to check on the homeless and other vulnerable members of the population when temperatures go below freezing.

Volunteers will offer people a ride to the shelter or give them a blanket if they do not want to go.

Cold patrols were conducted on six different nights from 6:30 p.m. until midnight.

During the cold patrols last week, OEM took 16 people to the shelter and distributed 87 blankets.

