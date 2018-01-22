Local national parks to remain accessible to visitors - WSMV News 4

Local national parks to remain accessible to visitors during shutdown

Officials say national parks will remain accessible to the public during the government shutdown.

This includes Natchez Trace Parkway and Stones River National Battlefield.

Officials said park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air exhibits will be open, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

Visitors services, including restrooms, trash collection and road maintenance, will not be in service.

The National Park Service will not be providing services at campgrounds, including maintenance in bathrooms and showers. However, visitors will not be asked to leave unless there are safety concerns.

At Stones River National Battlefield, the visitor center parking lot, McFadden Farm unit and Redoubt Brannan will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vehicle access to the tour road will be closed. Visitors can get to the park roads on foot or by bike.

