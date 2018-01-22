Dylan Adams accepts plea deal in death of Holly Bobo

Dylan Adams is one of three men charged in the kidnapping and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.

Dylan Adams, one of three men charged in the death of Holly Bobo, will take a plea deal, it was announced on Monday in a court hearing in Hardin County.

Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

By accepting the plea, Dylan Adams does not admit to guilt, only that the plea is the best interest to all. As part of the plea, Dylan Adams cannot appeal the verdict.

Dylan Adams will serve 35 years in prison with no parole on the two charges.

As part of the plea deal, Dylan Adams’ attorneys made a statement to the Bobo family saying, to his knowledge, Holly Bobo and her brother Clint Bobo had no connections and nothing to do with the three suspects.

The Bobo family wanted that clarified because of remarks made about Holly Bobo and her brother during the last trial.

Karen Bobo, Holly Bobo’s mother, said the plea deal is proof of guilt.

“We came prepared for a trial, but for the sake of our family and just letting one more chapter be behind us, we decided we should go with this,” she said.

Dylan Adams is charged in connection with the 2011 murder, kidnapping and rape of the Decatur County nursing student.

Last month, Dylan Adams was granted a second extension for both sides to work out a deal.

The judge said previously that if they were not able to reach a deal, Dylan Adams would go to trial.

Adams' brother, Zach, was convicted in Bobo's murder last year. Zach Adams took a plea after the jury convicted him of all counts to avoid the death penalty. Zach Adams was sentenced to life plus 50 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Zach Adams' attorney has filed a motion for retrial, which will be heard at a later date.

