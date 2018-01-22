Dylan Adams accepts plea deal in death of Holly Bobo

Dylan Adams is one of three men charged in the kidnapping and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Dylan Adams is one of three men charged in the kidnapping and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
The father of a 15-year-old girl who investigators say was taken across state lines for sex says her school is partly to blame.More >>
The father of a 15-year-old girl who investigators say was taken across state lines for sex says her school is partly to blame.More >>
Metro police have identified an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.More >>
Metro police have identified an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.More >>
Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.More >>
A federal audit estimates Tennessee's Medicaid program overpaid managed care organizations by $2.7 million over seven years for patients who were already dead.More >>
A federal audit estimates Tennessee's Medicaid program overpaid managed care organizations by $2.7 million over seven years for patients who were already dead.More >>
Autopsies on Saturday, Jan. 20 confirmed the victims died from injuries received after the explosion, according to state police.More >>
Autopsies on Saturday, Jan. 20 confirmed the victims died from injuries received after the explosion, according to state police.More >>
On Saturday night, the team announced that Mike Vrabel was hired as the new head coach.More >>
On Saturday night, the team announced that Mike Vrabel was hired as the new head coach.More >>
Eddie Coburn was not supposed to take his child, 1-year-old Evahan Coburn, out of state without getting permission from the child's mother.More >>
Eddie Coburn was not supposed to take his child, 1-year-old Evahan Coburn, out of state without getting permission from the child's mother.More >>
Nashville's Office of Emergency Management conducts cold patrols to check on the homeless and other vulnerable members of the population when temperatures go below freezing.More >>
Nashville's Office of Emergency Management conducts cold patrols to check on the homeless and other vulnerable members of the population when temperatures go below freezing.More >>
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a national opioid distributor for allegedly using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription painkillers.More >>
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a national opioid distributor for allegedly using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription painkillers.More >>
The wreck happened in the 4800 block of Clydeton Road. It's unclear how many people were killed or what caused the crash.More >>
The wreck happened in the 4800 block of Clydeton Road. It's unclear how many people were killed or what caused the crash.More >>
When the government officially ran out of money for the fiscal year, many facets of government had to shut down -- that includes the IRS.More >>
When the government officially ran out of money for the fiscal year, many facets of government had to shut down -- that includes the IRS.More >>
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >>
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >>
Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.More >>
Dylan Adams has entered a "best interest" plea of guilty on the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, a lesser charge from first-degree murder, which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.More >>
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >>
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
The victim said he had just returned to his house on 32nd Street when two men pulled out a knife and threatened him.More >>
The victim said he had just returned to his house on 32nd Street when two men pulled out a knife and threatened him.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >>