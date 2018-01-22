Deadline reached in plea deal decision for Dylan Adams - WSMV News 4

Deadline reached in plea deal decision for Dylan Adams

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) -

One of the three men charged in the death of nursing student Holly Bobo is expected to announce Monday if he will be taking a plea deal.

Dylan Adams is charged in connection with the 2011 murder, kidnapping and rape of Bobo.

Last month, Adams was granted a second extension for both sides to work out a deal.

The judge said previously that if they were not able to reach a deal, Adams would go to trial.

Adams' brother, Zach, was convicted in Bobo's murder last year.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. News 4 will be streaming the hearing live on WSMV.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.