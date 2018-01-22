Deadline reached in plea deal decision for Dylan Adams

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Dylan Adams is one of three men charged in the kidnapping and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.

No plea deal reached in Dylan Adams case; Deadline for negotiations extended

One of the three men charged in the death of nursing student Holly Bobo is expected to announce Monday if he will be taking a plea deal.

Dylan Adams is charged in connection with the 2011 murder, kidnapping and rape of Bobo.

Last month, Adams was granted a second extension for both sides to work out a deal.

The judge said previously that if they were not able to reach a deal, Adams would go to trial.

Adams' brother, Zach, was convicted in Bobo's murder last year.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. News 4 will be streaming the hearing live on WSMV.com.

