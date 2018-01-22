New mobile unit providing healthcare in Maury County

A Midstate hospital is taking a new approach so they can give more people access to healthcare.

Maury Regional Health's new mobile medical clinic is in a 38-foot RV. The clinic has two exam rooms and looks very similar to your typical doctor's office.

Physicians can do primary care services, including screenings for cholesterol and blood pressure.

The mobile clinic is primarily serving people in Maury County. Officials hope to eventually branch out to surrounding counties.

"We know the needs are great in our region, but we don't know what we're facing until we get out there in the community, so we look forward to seeing what the future holds," said Joe Kilgore with the Maury Regional Healthcare Foundation.

The mobile unit cost $300,000. The foundation has raised another $400,000 to provide services over the next five years.

