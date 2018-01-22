Gov. Haslam to announce plan to tackle opioid crisis

Gov. Bill Haslam is expected to make a major announcement Monday about Tennessee's plan to tackle the opioid crisis.

The plan reportedly aims to "aggressively and comprehensively address the opioid crisis" in the state and will focus on prevention, treatment and law enforcement.

Metro Nashville is suing local manufacturers of prescription opioids.

The firm representing them says they're responsible for their customers' safety and that they abused their power, creating and fostering the opioid crisis by rationalizing prescriptions.

The purpose is to recover taxpayer money and resources spent on fighting the epidemic.

"They convinced the public, they convinced the medical community in many cases, falsely, that these drugs were necessary, that these drugs were safe and little to no risk of addiction," said attorney Mark Chalos.

Haslam will be joined by House Speaker Beth Harwell and Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins.

The announcement is set to begin at 2 p.m.

