2 suspects sought in stabbing at Old Hickory home

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The victim said he had just returned to his house on 32nd Street when two men pulled out a knife and threatened him.More >>
One of the three men charged in the death of nursing student Holly Bobo is expected to announce Monday if he will be taking a plea deal.More >>
A trial is set to begin in Tennessee for a Kentucky truck driver charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash.More >>
Maury Regional Health's new mobile medical clinic is in a 38-foot RV. The clinic has two exam rooms and looks very similar to your typical doctor's office.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is expected to make a major announcement Monday about Tennessee's plan to tackle the opioid crisis.More >>
Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.More >>
Students and engineers at Vanderbilt are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Teams worked throughout the weekend to develop practical solutions that can help the disabled perform basic functions.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Sunday to take up legislation to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if enough Democrats vote to re-open the government, and scheduled a key vote for noon Monday.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike.More >>
P.K. Subban scored to cap a three-goal second period for Nashville, and the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.More >>
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >>
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >>
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >>
The victim said he had just returned to his house on 32nd Street when two men pulled out a knife and threatened him.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
You will be soon able to opt out of Apple intentionally slowing down your iPhone's performance.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
