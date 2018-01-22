2 suspects sought in stabbing at Old Hickory home

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Old Hickory overnight.

The victim said he had just returned to his house on 32nd Street when two men pulled out a knife and threatened him.

He said his attackers hit him on the head with an unknown object before stealing his wallet and leaving through the backyard.

The victim said $500 was stolen from his wallet, which was later found behind a shed in the backyard.

According to police, the victim was cut in his left arm and was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center for treatment.

Officials have not released a specific description of the suspects. One man was wearing a yellow hoodie and the other was wearing a navy hoodie.

