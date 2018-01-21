Police arrest 2nd suspect in armed robbery at Almaville store

Both of the men accused of robbing a gas station in Almaville last week have been arrested.

The TBI said Friday that 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre had been taken into custody without incident. Halfacre was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list prior to his capture.

The other suspect, 52-year-old Timothy Howell, was arrested after a police pursuit near Chattanooga on Monday.

Police said the two men were carrying semi-automatic handguns when they robbed the Almaville Market last Friday. Neither of the two clerks were harmed during the incident.

Howell and Halfacre are charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Police in Clarksville said Howell also robbed an 81-year-old woman. He will be served with a robbery warrant upon his return to Montgomery County.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770.

JUST IN: Wanted Top 10 fugitive Dewayne Halfacre has been captured without incident.



More details ASAP! Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/K7fIRDRGMO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2018

