Police arrest 2nd suspect in armed robbery at Almaville store - WSMV News 4

Police arrest 2nd suspect in armed robbery at Almaville store

Dewayne Halfacre (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Dewayne Halfacre (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
Timothy “Timbo” Howell (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Timothy “Timbo” Howell (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
ALMAVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Both of the men accused of robbing a gas station in Almaville last week have been arrested.

The TBI said Friday that 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre had been taken into custody without incident. Halfacre was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list prior to his capture.

The other suspect, 52-year-old Timothy Howell, was arrested after a police pursuit near Chattanooga on Monday.

Police said the two men were carrying semi-automatic handguns when they robbed the Almaville Market last Friday. Neither of the two clerks were harmed during the incident.

Howell and Halfacre are charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Police in Clarksville said Howell also robbed an 81-year-old woman. He will be served with a robbery warrant upon his return to Montgomery County.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

