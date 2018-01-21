Authorities search for 2 men accused of robbing Almaville store - WSMV News 4

Authorities search for 2 men accused of robbing Almaville store

Dewayne Halfacre (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Dewayne Halfacre (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
Timothy “Timbo” Howell (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Timothy “Timbo” Howell (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
ALMAVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of robbing a store in Almaville on Friday.

Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.

Authorities believe the men may be responsible for the robbery of two clerks at the Almaville Market, which is near Smyrna.

Halfacre and Howell have been seen in Nashville, Clarksville, Lynchburg, and Rutherford County. They’re driving a 2014 burnt orange Ford Edge with the Tennessee license plate number K13-50P.

They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach them but call local law enforcement instead. 

