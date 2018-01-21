Authorities search for 2 men accused of robbing Almaville store

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.More >>
Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.More >>
Students and engineers at Vanderbilt are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Teams worked throughout the weekend to develop practical solutions that can help the disabled perform basic functions.More >>
Students and engineers at Vanderbilt are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Teams worked throughout the weekend to develop practical solutions that can help the disabled perform basic functions.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Sunday to take up legislation to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if enough Democrats vote to re-open the government, and scheduled a key vote for noon Monday.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Sunday to take up legislation to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if enough Democrats vote to re-open the government, and scheduled a key vote for noon Monday.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike.More >>
P.K. Subban scored to cap a three-goal second period for Nashville, and the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.More >>
P.K. Subban scored to cap a three-goal second period for Nashville, and the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.More >>
Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
The Lawrenceburg Sheriff's Department announced that Connis Ray Blake, 50, was found dead in a house fire on Ethridge Red Hill Road in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.More >>
The Lawrenceburg Sheriff's Department announced that Connis Ray Blake, 50, was found dead in a house fire on Ethridge Red Hill Road in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >>
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >>
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >>
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >>
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >>
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >>
Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
Attention Seattle shoppers: Amazon is about to open its long-promised convenience store with zero checkout lines.More >>
Attention Seattle shoppers: Amazon is about to open its long-promised convenience store with zero checkout lines.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.More >>