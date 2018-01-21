1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted in armed robbery at Almaville store

One of the suspects wanted for robbing a gas station in Smyrna was arrested near Chattanooga on Monday morning.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.

The second suspect, 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre, was able to flee from authorities. Law enforcement officers are still actively searching for him in the area.

Police said the two men were carrying semi-automatic handguns when they robbed the Allmaville Market on Friday night. Neither of the two clerks were harmed during the incident.

Howell and Halfacre are charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office as soon as possible at 615-898-7770.

