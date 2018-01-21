Vanderbilt students develop technology for the disabled

Students and engineers at Vanderbilt University are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

Teams spent the weekend working to develop practical solutions to help the disabled perform basic functions.

Since Friday, they worked non-stop to create prosthetic and other assistive technologies.

This was the first TOM: Vanderbilt Assistive Technology Makeathon. The teams were assigned to seven different "need knowers," who let their teams know just what their needs are.

After a brainstorming session last month, the teams got to work this weekend developing their ideas. The teams and their "need knowers" seeing what works and what did not.

Blake Hanan, a student at Vanderbilt said, “It’s really rewarding just to hear them say, 'This is a lot better, this makes me more comfortable.'"

Among the "need knowers” being helped was Zion Reddington, who was born with a cleft which causes him to only have one finger on each hand.

“I feel very good that I know that I won't have any trouble doing any of these tasks when I have to do them at school," said Reddington.

This is the first “Makeathon” event. Organizers are planning on holding another one next year.

For information on how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.