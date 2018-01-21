Vanderbilt students develop technology for the disabled - WSMV News 4

Vanderbilt students develop technology for the disabled

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Students and engineers at Vanderbilt University are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

Teams spent the weekend working to develop practical solutions to help the disabled perform basic functions.

Since Friday, they worked non-stop to create prosthetic and other assistive technologies.

This was the first TOM: Vanderbilt Assistive Technology Makeathon. The teams were assigned to seven different "need knowers," who let their teams know just what their needs are.

After a brainstorming session last month, the teams got to work this weekend developing their ideas. The teams and their "need knowers" seeing what works and what did not.

Blake Hanan, a student at Vanderbilt said, “It’s really rewarding just to hear them say, 'This is a lot better, this makes me more comfortable.'"

Among the "need knowers” being helped was Zion Reddington, who was born with a cleft which causes him to only have one finger on each hand.

“I feel very good that I know that I won't have any trouble doing any of these tasks when I have to do them at school," said Reddington.

This is the first “Makeathon” event. Organizers are planning on holding another one next year.

For information on how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Authorities search for 2 men accused of robbing Almaville store

    Authorities search for 2 men accused of robbing Almaville store

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-01-22 03:53:09 GMT
    (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

    Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52. 

    More >>

    Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52. 

    More >>

  • Vanderbilt students develop technology for the disabled

    Vanderbilt students develop technology for the disabled

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-01-22 03:17:19 GMT

    Students and engineers at Vanderbilt are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Teams worked throughout the weekend to develop practical solutions that can help the disabled perform basic functions. 

    More >>

    Students and engineers at Vanderbilt are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Teams worked throughout the weekend to develop practical solutions that can help the disabled perform basic functions. 

    More >>

  • Senate to vote Monday on ending shutdown

    Senate to vote Monday on ending shutdown

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-01-22 02:52:14 GMT

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Sunday to take up legislation to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if enough Democrats vote to re-open the government, and scheduled a key vote for noon Monday.

    More >>

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Sunday to take up legislation to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if enough Democrats vote to re-open the government, and scheduled a key vote for noon Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.