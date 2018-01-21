Man seriously injured in shooting at Donelson apartment complex

A man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike.

The victim was at the location to visit family. As he was leaving, someone walked in front of his car, causing him to stop and get out.

That’s when a second person opened fire, hitting the victim three times.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.