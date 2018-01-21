Man seriously injured in shooting at Donelson apartment complex - WSMV News 4

Man seriously injured in shooting at Donelson apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike.

The victim was at the location to visit family. As he was leaving, someone walked in front of his car, causing him to stop and get out.

That’s when a second person opened fire, hitting the victim three times.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man seriously injured in shooting at Donelson apartment complex

    Man seriously injured in shooting at Donelson apartment complex

    Sunday, January 21 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-01-21 23:29:37 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike. 

    More >>

    According to Metro police, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Terrace Park Apartments on 3110 Elm Hill Pike. 

    More >>

  • Predators win 5th straight, beat Panthers 4-3

    Predators win 5th straight, beat Panthers 4-3

    Hermitage officers are currently out on a shooting at 3110 Elm Hill Pike, Terrace Park Apartments. The victim had come over to the location to visit family. As he was leaving the location suspect #1 walked out in front of his car, causing the victim toHermitage officers are currently out on a shooting at 3110 Elm Hill Pike, Terrace Park Apartments. The victim had come over to the location to visit family. As he was leaving the location suspect #1 walked out in front of his car, causing the victim to

    P.K. Subban scored to cap a three-goal second period for Nashville, and the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

    More >>

    P.K. Subban scored to cap a three-goal second period for Nashville, and the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

    More >>

  • Metro officer injured responding to crash

    Metro officer injured responding to crash

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:19 PM EST2018-01-21 20:19:12 GMT
    Tyler Kelley (Source: MNPD)Tyler Kelley (Source: MNPD)

    Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane.  The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.

    More >>

    Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane.  The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.