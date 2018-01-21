Man found dead in Lawrence Co. house fire

The Lawrenceburg Sheriff's Department announced that Connis Ray Blake, 50, was found dead in a house fire on Ethridge Red Hill Road in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Police say the fire began in "the early hours" on Sunday. What sparked the fire remains unknown at this time.

Blake was found dead inside the home after the fire was under control, according to police. Multiple departments, including the State of TN Bomb and Arson Division and TBI, are investigating the incident.

