Man found dead in Lawrence Co. house fire

The Lawrenceburg Sheriff's Department announced that Connis Ray Blake, 50, was found dead in a house fire on Ethridge Red Hill Road in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.More >>
Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
News 4 won seven Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards at Saturday night's ceremony.More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
Officers were called to the restaurant on 2100 Memorial Boulevard at 2:31 a.m.More >>
They were speaking out about a wide range of issues, including reproductive rights, wage gaps, environmental justice, and immigrant rights.More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >>
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >>
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.More >>
Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
They were speaking out about a wide range of issues, including reproductive rights, wage gaps, environmental justice, and immigrant rights.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
