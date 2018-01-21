16-year-old charged with criminal homicide

Police announced late Saturday night that Jazmine Wheeler, 16, was charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the shooting of Jose Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, who is also 16, was shot on January 15th when Wheeler allegedly attempted to hand a pistol to Gutierrez while they were in a car. The gun fired and hit Gutierrez in the head. He was then transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Police say Wheeler, Gutierrez, and several others were searching for vehicles to burglarize the night Gutierrez died.

Wheeler is being held in juvenile detention.

