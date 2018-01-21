1 killed in ejection crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike.

One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Four other passengers were taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

