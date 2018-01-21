1 killed in ejection crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane. The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
News 4 won seven Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards at Saturday night's ceremony.More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
They were speaking out about a wide range of issues, including reproductive rights, wage gaps, environmental justice, and immigrant rights.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump’s views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women’s rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.More >>
Riley LaChance hit two free throws with 2:01 left to put Vanderbilt ahead to stay, and the Commodores snapped a four-game skid by beating LSU 77-71 Saturday afternoon.More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >>
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >>
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
They were speaking out about a wide range of issues, including reproductive rights, wage gaps, environmental justice, and immigrant rights.More >>
If present, mold can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or an allergy to mold.More >>
