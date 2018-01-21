Metro officer injured responding to crash - WSMV News 4

Metro officer injured responding to crash

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run.

The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene of a hit and run on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane. There is currently no information on the driver or vehicle that struck the metro officer, and the severity of the officer's injuries are unknown at this time.

The original hit and run occurred around 2:35 a.m. Police say a male and female victim were on the side of I-40 changing a flat tire when they were both hit by a Dodge Ram. Both victims were taken to the hospital with Code 3 injuries.

A witness called police with license plate information of the suspected vehicle, and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers later stopped the vehicle for a suspected DUI.

Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Metro officer injured responding to crash

    Metro officer injured responding to crash

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:29 AM EST2018-01-21 13:29:22 GMT

    Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane.  The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.

    More >>

    Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run. The original crash was a hit and run that happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-40 East near Fessler's Lane.  The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene.

    More >>

  • 1 killed in ejection crash on Murfreesboro Pike

    1 killed in ejection crash on Murfreesboro Pike

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:24 AM EST2018-01-21 13:24:13 GMT

    Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike.  One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

    More >>

    Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike.  One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

    More >>

  • News 4 wins 7 regional Emmys

    News 4 wins 7 regional Emmys

    Sunday, January 21 2018 7:13 AM EST2018-01-21 12:13:24 GMT
    (Source: emmynashville.org)(Source: emmynashville.org)

    News 4 won seven Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards at Saturday night's ceremony.

    More >>

    News 4 won seven Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards at Saturday night's ceremony.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.