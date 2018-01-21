Metro officer injured responding to crash

Police dispatch confirmed that a metro officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run.

The officer was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene of a hit and run on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane. There is currently no information on the driver or vehicle that struck the metro officer, and the severity of the officer's injuries are unknown at this time.

The original hit and run occurred around 2:35 a.m. Police say a male and female victim were on the side of I-40 changing a flat tire when they were both hit by a Dodge Ram. Both victims were taken to the hospital with Code 3 injuries.

A witness called police with license plate information of the suspected vehicle, and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers later stopped the vehicle for a suspected DUI.

