Everything Tennesseans need to know about the government shutdown

We are now one day into a government shutdown after the Senate spending bill failed.

Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next.

But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for Middle Tennesseans?

There are thousands of federal workers throughout the state who are temporarily laid off while this shutdown takes place.

Federal workers considered essential will continue to work and perform important government functions, including national security measures and law enforcement.

The shutdown should have little effect on social security checks. According to the Social Security Administration, most core programs and benefits will continue despite the shutdown.

For military families, soldiers would not be due another paycheck until Feb. 1. If the government shutdown is not resolved by then, soldiers will not see their next check.

Airports will remain open. TSA officials and air traffic controllers are still on the job, but some delays are expected with non-essential employees being furloughed.

If you need a passport, your application could be delayed. The service is funded on fees and could keep running for a little while. However, the longer the government shutdown continues, the harder it will be to get a passport.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will still be accessible, but visitor’s centers, trails and campgrounds could be shut down.

As for your mail, postal deliveries will continue since the U.S. Postal Service relies on its own funding.

