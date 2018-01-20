2 injured in shooting at Springfield Waffle House

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
We are now one day into a government shutdown, after the Senate spending bail failed. Senate and House leaders have been in meetings most of the day, trying to hash out what happens next. But, what exactly does the government shutdown mean for middle Tennesseans?More >>
Officers were called to the restaurant on 2100 Memorial Boulevard at 2:31 a.m.More >>
They were speaking out about a wide range of issues, including reproductive rights, wage gaps, environmental justice, and immigrant rights.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump’s views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women’s rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.More >>
Riley LaChance hit two free throws with 2:01 left to put Vanderbilt ahead to stay, and the Commodores snapped a four-game skid by beating LSU 77-71 Saturday afternoon.More >>
It happened around 1 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on 719 Cedar Pointe Parkway in Antioch.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 near the Knights Inn in Lebanon.More >>
Two suspects are wanted after robbing a Smyrna gas station with semi-automatic weapons.More >>
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >>
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.More >>
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.More >>
The newest numbers out Friday show the flu grew even more intense.More >>
Schools in England are banning a common concept around the world, and especially with children: best friends.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County, along with a county commissioner, are being sued in federal court by a woman who said they two conspired to silence her because of her criticism of their governing.More >>
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >>
Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive North American tour later this year.More >>
