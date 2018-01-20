2 injured in shooting at Springfield Waffle House - WSMV News 4

2 injured in shooting at Springfield Waffle House

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Springfield.

Officers were called to the restaurant on 2100 Memorial Boulevard at 2:31 a.m. Saturday.

Both victims were taken to Northcrest Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. They were later released. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

