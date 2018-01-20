Titans hire Mike Vrabel as new head coach

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have hired Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as their new coach in a fast search that wrapped up after three interviews and just five days after firing Mike Mularkey.

The Titans announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with Vrabel. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Vrabel was the first person Tennessee interviewed after firing Mularkey on Monday. Mularkey went 21-22 and led the franchise to its first playoff victory in 14 years.

Tennessee also interviewed Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks -- who satisfied the Rooney rule requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate -- and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement it was easy to see Vrabel's commanding presence and relationship with general manager Jon Robinson.

The new head coach of the Tennessee Titans is Mike Vrabel. #TitanUp



Leader of Men ?? » https://t.co/mE5I53cZs8 pic.twitter.com/P9WuvJ7Kol — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 20, 2018