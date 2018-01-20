Man critically injured in shooting at Antioch apartment

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Riley LaChance hit two free throws with 2:01 left to put Vanderbilt ahead to stay, and the Commodores snapped a four-game skid by beating LSU 77-71 Saturday afternoon.More >>
Thousands of Tennesseans are expected to gather in downtown Nashville as part of a worldwide protest to fight for women's rights.More >>
It happened around 1 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on 719 Cedar Pointe Parkway in Antioch.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 near the Knights Inn in Lebanon.More >>
Two suspects are wanted after robbing a Smyrna gas station with semi-automatic weapons.More >>
Metro police are allowing anyone to take and in-depth look at Nashville murder mysteries from the comfort of their home. The new Nashville murder database is open to everyone.More >>
An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.More >>
New documents include scathing allegations against a former Metro Schools administrator accused of harassing female coworkers.More >>
It took several days for neighborhood roads to be back up and running around the Midstate, canceling school and closing businesses.More >>
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >>
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >>
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.More >>
Thousands of Tennesseans are expected to gather in downtown Nashville as part of a worldwide protest to fight for women's rights.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County, along with a county commissioner, are being sued in federal court by a woman who said they two conspired to silence her because of her criticism of their governing.More >>
The newest numbers out Friday show the flu grew even more intense.More >>
Schools in England are banning a common concept around the world, and especially with children: best friends.More >>
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >>
The flu season in the U.S. is getting worse. Health officials thought it was already peaking, but the newest numbers out Friday show it grew even more intense..More >>
