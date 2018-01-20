Man critically injured in shooting at Antioch apartment

A man was seriously injured after police say he was shot by his roommate Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on 719 Cedar Pointe Parkway in Antioch.

According to police, a man got into an argument with his girlfriend. A roommate then intervened after the boyfriend reportedly assaulted the woman.

That’s when the boyfriend came toward the roommate, and the roommate fired a weapon.

The boyfriend was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details about the shooting have been released.