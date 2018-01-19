Pedestrian hit, killed on Lebanon highway

According to Lebanon Police, a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 near the Knights Inn in Lebanon.

The road is blocked off near I-40 and Hartman Drive while officials continue to investigate what happened.

More information on the crash will be released once the victim's family has been notified.

