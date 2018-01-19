2 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Smryna gas station

According to the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office, two suspects are wanted after robbing a Smyrna gas station with semi-automatic weapons.

The robbery occurred at Allmaville Market around 7:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

Detective Sgt. Jackson said the two suspects were allegedly carrying two semi-automatic handguns in the heist, but the clerks were unharmed.

The suspects escaped in a maroon SUV, possibly a Nissan Murrano.

The first suspect is a white man with facial hair wearing a camouflage Tennessee Titans hoodie, blue jeans and boots. He has a tattoo on the back of his left hand and ring finger.

A second suspect was described as a white man with a mustache. He was wearing a gray or cream-colored Titans toboggan turned inside-out, a dark long-sleeve shirt with patches of camouflage, brown pants and dark Nike shoes with red laces and a red "swoosh" logo. He also has tattoos on the back of both hands and on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office as soon as possible at 615-898-7770.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.