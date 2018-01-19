Murder database takes in-depth look at Metro killings

Metro police are allowing anyone to take and in-depth look at Nashville murder mysteries from the comfort of their home.

The new Nashville murder database is open to everyone.

Nashville residents may be able to help solve a case by taking a closer look, but police say more importantly the pictures personalize what is often seen as a statistic.

Last year in Nashville, 107 people were murdered. It's the highest number in Metro since 1997 when 112 people were killed.

That alarming number inspired police to create this database. It includes pictures of victims, their ages and how they were killed.

The site also shows some disturbing trends. More than 48 percent of those murdered were under 25-year-old.

Yhoana Arteaga, 12, was one of those young victims.

“It’s so sad. It's just so sad,” a neighbor told News 4.

Police say Roy Coons, a neighbor, sexually assaulted, strangled and beat Yhoana.

A shooting on a MTA bus also took the life of 18-year-old Tyvonccea Hayden.

In 83 percent of murder cases, a gun was the weapon used to kill.

Very few are random. In most crimes, the killers know their victims.

That wasn't the case for two men who were shot and killed while working.

Doniyor Abdumadjido was delivering pizza.

John Stevens was working at a gas station.

“My sister says she wakes up sometimes calling his name,” said Elise Stevens, John Stevens’ sister-in-law.

Elise Stevens said she appreciates that the database focuses more on the victims and less on the killers.

“Victims’ families should have something to remember them by,” she said.

Click here to see the full database.

