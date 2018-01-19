Investigation claims former Metro Schools administrator made sexual comments

New documents include scathing allegations against a former Metro Schools administrator accused of harassing female coworkers.

City officials said if Moreno Carrasco hadn’t resigned, his conduct “was too egregious to only receive reprimand.”

Carrasco was placed on administrative leave in November, less than two years after he came to Nashville. He eventually resigned.

Over the last few months, investigators have been looking into allegations that Carrasco harassed female staff members. New documents from Metro Schools say he was not truthful to them at least twice.

In the new report, a Metro Schools employee said Carrasco asked if his goatee would interfere with oral sex.

Carrasco’s defense was that he never had a goatee, but Metro Schools said they have seen video of him with one.

Carrasco also allegedly told investigators he lied about the time he spent at a party, claiming he was there for 15 minutes and alone. He was actually there with someone for an hour.

Just before Thanksgiving, Carrasco told the News 4 I-Team someone was going after him.

“Obviously someone is trying to cause me harm,” he said.

The documents also claim Carrasco violated the school’s harassment policy.

The report references a party where a witness said Carrasco made inappropriate physical contact with more than one female employee.

In another instance, Carrasco allegedly told a candidate for a job that she “would have to be loyal to him, that even her husband could not come between them.”

The document also says Carrasco would make multiple sexually explicit comments about his personal life. A witness said he asked one colleague “what would she do for his social and emotional needs.”

Metro Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph spoke to News 4 about the allegations last month. We asked if it was a mistake to hire Carrasco.

“I wouldn’t call it a mistake. It’s unfortunate that he has multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and we have to complete the investigation. Once we complete the investigation, we’ll know more what was done, what wasn’t done, and I’d be able to answer that question more accurately,” Joseph said.

The document concludes by saying there could have been more inappropriate statements by the former school official.

