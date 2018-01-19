Some want more spent on clearing snow

It took several days for neighborhood roads to be back up and running around the Midstate, canceling school and closing businesses. The public works department in Brentwood says that isn’t going to change.

The ground is thawing in Middle Tennessee and public works employees are putting their trucks away. Some Williamson County residents think the snow should have been gone long before the sun came back out.

“Some of the roads are just horrible, especially the hilly roads,” said Lili Munoz, a realtor in Brentwood.

Four days after it snowed, school was still out. Williamson County Schools sent out a tweet with pictures of roads that still weren’t safe enough in order to reopen.

“My actual road is covered in ice,” said Sarah Hambridge a 17-year-old student of Nashville School of the Arts.

News 4 put the question to Brentwood’s public works department: would it be worth investing in more infrastructure?

“Sure, it’s a big deal this week when snow is still lying around in some parts,” explained Brentwood’s communications relations director, Deanna Lambert. “For us, we have to look at the whole picture and make sure we’re putting the dollars toward the bigger part of the equation.”

Lambert said between Jan. 11 and 18, the city of Brentwood used $36,000 worth of salt.

Munoz had no choice but to spend the week on neighborhood roads as a realtor. She said a higher price tag would be worth it.

“It is for me,” she said. “And I think a lot of people will agree, especially if they're missing two or three days of work. It adds up.”

Other people we spoke to said the cities are doing great and they wouldn’t be willing to pay for more salt and plows.

The consensus among public works departments we talked to: unless more starts falling in the Midstate, resources will stay the way they are.

According to the spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Works, one salt truck costs $210,000.

