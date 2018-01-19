Nashville SC announces 2018 schedule

The Nashville Soccer Club announced its full 2018 schedule on Thursday.

The Nashville SC will play 34 regular season games – 17 home and 17 away – against Eastern Conference opponents.

The team will also play five preseason games, including three friendlies against Major League Soccer teams. Nashville has been awarded an expansion franchise to join the MLS, though the season has not been announced.

The team will open the regular season on March 17 at Louisville City FC before hosting its first game on March 24 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at First Tennessee Park.

Nashville SC will host Atlanta United FC from MLS in its first-ever game on Feb. 10 in its preseason opener.

Here’s the complete schedule for 2018.

Preseason schedule

Feb. 10 vs. Atlanta United FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Feb. 21 vs. Chicago Fire, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

Feb. 23 vs. Ottawa Fury, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

Feb. 25 vs. Orlando City, Orlando, FL

March 3 vs. FC Cincinnati, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Regular season schedule

March 17 at Louisville City FC, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

March 24 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

March 31 at Bethlehem Steel, Goodman Stadium, Bethlehem, PA

April 7 vs. Charlotte Independence, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

April 14 at Indy Eleven, Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

April 24 at Penn FC, FNB Field, Harrisburg, PA

May 6 at New York Red Bulls II, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

May 13 vs. Louisville City FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

May 26 at Charleston Battery, MUSC Health Stadium, Charleston, SC

May 30 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

June 2 vs. Penn FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

June 9 at Tampa Bay Rowdies, Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

June 16 vs. North Carolina FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

June 26 vs. Indy Eleven, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

June 30 vs. Atlanta United 2, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

July 7 vs. FC Cincinnati, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

July 11 at Charlotte Independence, Sportsplex at Matthews, Charlotte, NC

July 21 at Ottawa Fury, TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

July 25 vs. Atlanta United 2, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

July 28 at Toronto FC II, Ontario Soccer Centre, Vaughan, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 4 at FC Cincinnati, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 10 vs. Ottawa Fury, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Aug. 18 at Louisville City FC, Louisville Slugger Park, Louisville, KY

Aug. 25 vs. Bethlehem Steel, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Aug. 28 vs. Richmond Kickers, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Sept. 1 at Charlotte Independence, Sportsplex at Matthews, Charlotte, NC

Sept. 8 at North Carolina FC, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary NC

Sept. 18 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Sept. 22 vs. Charleston Battery, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Sept. 26 at Atlanta United 2, Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, GA

Sept. 29 vs. New York Red Bulls II, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Oct. 6 at Richmond Kickers, City Stadium, Richmond, VA

Oct. 9 vs. Toronto FC II, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

Oct. 13 vs. FC Cincinnati, First Tennessee Park, Nashville

To purchase tickets, visit the Nashville Soccer Club website.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.