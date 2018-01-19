Nashville SC announces 2018 schedule

The Nashville Soccer Club announced its full 2018 schedule on Thursday.
The Nashville SC will play 34 regular season games – 17 home and 17 away – against Eastern Conference opponents.
The team will also play five preseason games, including three friendlies against Major League Soccer teams. Nashville has been awarded an expansion franchise to join the MLS, though the season has not been announced.
The team will open the regular season on March 17 at Louisville City FC before hosting its first game on March 24 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at First Tennessee Park.
Nashville SC will host Atlanta United FC from MLS in its first-ever game on Feb. 10 in its preseason opener.
Here’s the complete schedule for 2018.
Preseason schedule
Feb. 10 vs. Atlanta United FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Feb. 21 vs. Chicago Fire, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL
Feb. 23 vs. Ottawa Fury, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL
Feb. 25 vs. Orlando City, Orlando, FL
March 3 vs. FC Cincinnati, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Regular season schedule
March 17 at Louisville City FC, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY
March 24 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
March 31 at Bethlehem Steel, Goodman Stadium, Bethlehem, PA
April 7 vs. Charlotte Independence, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
April 14 at Indy Eleven, Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
April 24 at Penn FC, FNB Field, Harrisburg, PA
May 6 at New York Red Bulls II, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
May 13 vs. Louisville City FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
May 26 at Charleston Battery, MUSC Health Stadium, Charleston, SC
May 30 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
June 2 vs. Penn FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
June 9 at Tampa Bay Rowdies, Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL
June 16 vs. North Carolina FC, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
June 26 vs. Indy Eleven, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
June 30 vs. Atlanta United 2, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
July 7 vs. FC Cincinnati, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
July 11 at Charlotte Independence, Sportsplex at Matthews, Charlotte, NC
July 21 at Ottawa Fury, TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
July 25 vs. Atlanta United 2, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
July 28 at Toronto FC II, Ontario Soccer Centre, Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 4 at FC Cincinnati, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Aug. 10 vs. Ottawa Fury, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Aug. 18 at Louisville City FC, Louisville Slugger Park, Louisville, KY
Aug. 25 vs. Bethlehem Steel, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Aug. 28 vs. Richmond Kickers, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Sept. 1 at Charlotte Independence, Sportsplex at Matthews, Charlotte, NC
Sept. 8 at North Carolina FC, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary NC
Sept. 18 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Sept. 22 vs. Charleston Battery, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Sept. 26 at Atlanta United 2, Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, GA
Sept. 29 vs. New York Red Bulls II, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Oct. 6 at Richmond Kickers, City Stadium, Richmond, VA
Oct. 9 vs. Toronto FC II, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
Oct. 13 vs. FC Cincinnati, First Tennessee Park, Nashville
To purchase tickets, visit the Nashville Soccer Club website.
