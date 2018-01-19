TDOT begins pothole repairs across Middle Tennessee

A lot of residents in Middle Tennessee are ready for the warmer temperatures, but the roads are crumbling and caving in as a result.

Repair crews started to tackle the worst potholes on Friday. The same state workers who kept roads clear this week rinsed off those salt plows and switched to road repairs.

"Today, we're still going out and trying to hit the ones that are causing the most problems. Right now, we're working along the I-24 and I-65 areas in Nashville," said Kathryn Schulte, the Region 3 spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

If you're hoping that Interstate 440 in Nashville will get a new surface, TDOT said residents will have to wait.

"Well I-440 is a whole different ballgame. We've got a major reconstruction project. We're going to remove all that old concrete and that starts this coming summer," Schulte said.

Hitting a pothole could put you out of $1,000. Auto shop owner Jeff Latondress of L.A.W. Inc. showed News 4 where he makes repairs.

"You can imagine it just hits it and something gives. A rim will get bend or it breaks or it will ruin the tire," Latondress said.

There are signs that will show it's time to take your car to the shop, such as a bubble in the tire or something you might feel.

"You'll notice it will start pulling and the car just starts driving abnormal," Latondress said.

Metro Nashville Public Works told News 4 pothole repairs ranged from $602,089 to as high as $831,897 over the last five years. In 2017, repairs cost $622,762, and that's down from $782,867 in 2015 and $831,897 in 2016.

TDOT said drivers can call or email to report a pothole and they will add it to their list.

