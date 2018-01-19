Metro Schools distributes meals to families in need during snow days

School officials told News 4 many students might not get a meal if they don't eat at school. (WSMV)

Middle Tennessee students haven’t spent much time in the classroom this week, but many Metro Schools officials are still working to make sure their students are taken care of.

With the help of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Metro Schools has been handing out emergency food boxes to families in need all week long.

School officials said many of the students might not get a meal if they don’t eat at school.

“We have a lot of refugees and immigrants, so we try to help them as much as we can. And one of the things we see a great need for is food boxes or food bags,” said Ruth Morales, director of the Family Resource Center. “So we try to keep it in stock in the Family Resource Center, a food pantry so parents can come anytime they need it. So the students can come and not worry about not having food at home.”

Anyone in need can call the Metro Schools information line at 615-259-4636.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.