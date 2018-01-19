Metro Schools distributes meals to families in need during snow days

Preparations are underway for tens of thousands of Tennesseans to gather in downtown Nashville as part of a worldwide protest to fight for women's rights.More >>
Middle Tennessee students haven’t spent much time in the classroom this week, but many Metro Schools officials are still working to make sure their students are taken care of.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department named its employees of the year during a meeting on Friday morning.More >>
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Madison on Friday, according to officials.More >>
During a breakfast with the CEO of the Federal Reserve, Gov. Bill Haslam addressed the possibility of a government shutdown.More >>
The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as the third candidate for their head coach opening.More >>
The main court building and a nearby U.S. Bank branch in Bedford County was evacuated after a bomb threat on Friday.More >>
One person was injured and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.More >>
Residents of the Oak Grove community in northern Sumner County are without water after a water main leak in the area.More >>
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >>
A California couple tortured a dozen of their children for years, starving them to the point that their growth was stunted, chaining them to their beds for up to months, preventing them from using the toilet at times and forbidding them from showering more than once a year, a prosecutor said Thursday.More >>
Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive North American tour later this year.More >>
Taking a knee is not reserved for NFL players. A Vanderbilt surgeon says he did the same at work, and it put him on the sidelines.More >>
This is definitely true love.More >>
Derek Anthony Perry, 35, is accused of robbing five banks in Nashville between Oct. 23 and Jan. 12.More >>
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >>
A female police officer who said she was raped and strangled by a fellow Metro officer said she’s baffled by the district attorney’s office decision to drop the rape charge.More >>
Police have arrested three suspects accused of stealing $60,000 worth of purses from the Nordstrom in Green Hills.More >>
Two overnight crashes on Interstate 24 sent at least two people to the hospital.More >>
