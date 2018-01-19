Metro Police names officers of the year

Metro Police named its employees of the year on Friday. They are pictured with Chief Steve Anderson. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Metro Nashville Police Department named its employees of the year during a meeting on Friday morning.

Investigative Services Bureau Investigators of the Year

"She was a single mom living here just trying to make a living for herself," said Detective Jill Weaver with the Metro police department.

Weaver was talking about Nashville mother and pinup model Nikki Burgess, who disappeared on Memorial Day weekend in 2014.

Burgess' son, who was just 10-years-old at the time told a friend he "might not be seeing his mom anymore because she is probably dead,"

and that he was "pretty sure that his dad killed his mom."

"He did a great job but it was difficult," said Detective Kevin Akin.

Akin and Weaver spent more than a year sifting through evidence and answering calls in the middle of the night from friends and family who desperately needed answers.

Ultimately prosecutors managed to convict Nikki's ex Caleb Cannon despite the fact that they never found Nikki's body.

"We got somebody that was dangerous off the streets," said Weaver.

Friday, Akin and Weaver were named "Investigative Services Bureau Investigators of the Year," though they told News 4, they don't do it for the recognition.

"A family has lost a daughter, a mother, multiple people have lost a great friend, so we have to keep it in perspective. We have to keep that front and center, that an innocent victim lost their life senselessly for no reason at all," said Akin.

Community Services Bureau Investigators of the Year and Community Services Bureau Officer of the Year

"This was my best friend, and an amazing nurse, and a daughter, and an aunt, and a twin, and just a good person, the best person," said Kelsey Cooper when talking about her former roommate 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson.

Ferguson worked at St Thomas West hospital.

She was stabbed to death after confronting the man who broke into her Wedgewood home.

Detectives believe her murder was completely random.

Christopher McLawhorn, they said, had been going door to door that night just looking for things to steal.

"It was her doorknob that happened to be unlocked at that time," said Metro detective Zachariah Bevis.

Bevis along with Detectives Brittany Shoesmith and Anthony Chandler worked tirelessly, combing through clues and talking to members of the community, who ultimately helped them identify McLawhorn as a suspect.

While on walking patrol on Broadway, officer Michael Osuna spotted McLawhorn and took him into custody.

"There were a lot of nights that we weren't home with our families because we wanted to make sure that we were able to get justice for Tiffany's family," said Shoesmith.

Friday, Osuna was named "Community Services Bureau Officer of the Year."

Bevis, Shoesmith and Chandler were awarded "Community Services Bureau Investigators of the Year," though they refused to take much credit.

"Cause if we didn't have the help from the community as a whole, including homeless people in Nashville that knew to step forward and do the right thing, then this case wouldn't have been solved," said Bevis.

Community Services Bureau Patrol Officers of the Year

Teamwork lead to the arrest of the gunman suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman in the James Cayce public housing development.

Officers Michael Douglas and Cory West were finishing up a crash investigation on Woodland Street when they spotted the suspect vehicle.

Douglas and West, with help from officers Michael Baron and Tyler Manivong, stopped the car and arrested the three men inside.

Friday, Douglas, West, Baron and Manivong were named "Community Services Bureau Patrol Officers of the Year."

Support Services Bureau Special Operations Officer of the Year

Officer Brian Gregory was instrumental in developing a curriculum for "officer response to active shooters." Officer Gregory not only helped create a two-day in-service course for officers, he dedicated a tremendous amount of time in making sure it was taught correctly.

Friday, he was named "Support Services Bureau Special Operations Officer of the Year.

Professional Support Employee of the Year

Lisa Davidson serves as the citizen records coordinator for Metro police. She processes requests for police reports, computer reports, closed case files, etc.

"Her vast knowledge and skill concerning the complex responsibilities of the job help ensure that the requests receive the appropriate responses in a timely manner. In addition, Ms. Davidson’s positive and outgoing personality is contagious to her co-workers and others who call upon her for help," said Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro police.

Friday, Davidson was named "Professional Support Employee of the Year.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.