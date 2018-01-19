Gov. Haslam addresses looming government shutdown

During a breakfast with the CEO of the Federal Reserve, Gov. Bill Haslam addressed the possibility of a government shutdown.

Haslam said a shutdown is not in anyone’s best interest.

“Most of the things we can work around, but there are some things that are at best inconveniences and at worst hamper getting services to folks,” the governor said. “I don’t think it’s in Republicans’ interest. It’s not in the Democrats’ interest, and it does end up hurting just your everyday citizen who depends on services.”

Haslam also addressed how a shutdown would affect people who don’t work for the government.

“Maybe it’s something as simple as getting your passport or you want to go to a national park. But it also could be a critical service that you get from the federal government that you wouldn’t be able to receive. So I am encouraging everyone, let’s not use the shutdown as a card,” he said.

