1 injured in Clarksville crash

One person was injured in a crash in Clarksville. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

One person was injured and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said a 55-year-old man was driving east on Crossland Avenue in a 1999 Ford Ranger when an 18-year-old driving a 2011 GMC Sierra ran a red light and crashed into the driver side of the Ranger. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m.

The 55-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. Police said he was stable and alert on Friday.

According to witnesses, the 18-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed when he ran the red light.

Police said a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were also in the Sierra. They were all uninjured.

Police said there was also marijuana found inside the Sierra.

Charges are pending according to police.

