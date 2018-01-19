Sumner County community without water after line leak

Residents of the Oak Grove community in northern Sumner County are without water after a water main leak in the area.

Portland Mayor Kenneth Wilber said there are around 100 to 150 customers without water as of Friday. Perhaps up to 400 customers are experiencing low water pressure.

The City of Portland provides water to this area of Sumner County.

Wilber said the city is trying to find the source of the leak. He said customers in the area started experiencing low water pressure early in the week.

