2 injured, dog killed in Madison house fire

Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Madison on Friday, according to officials.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The home is in the 500 block of Nawakwa Trail. When crews arrived at the scene, they said the fire had fully consumed the home.

Five dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire. One was saved, one was killed, and the other three are missing.

The home is expected to be a total loss.

