Man accused of assaulting police officer, kicking out window

Police say they arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a Franklin police officer and kicked out the window of a patrol car.

Cody Barnes, 35, was initially being arrested for a domestic assault incident on Oak Meadow Drive on Wednesday.

Police said Barnes resisted arrest and kicked the officer who was trying to handcuff him.

Barnes reportedly kicked out the car window as they were driving him to jail.

Barnes is charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $12,000 bond.

Barnes is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.