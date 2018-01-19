Suspected serial bank robber arrested at Nashville motel

Metro police say they have arrested the man accused in six different bank robberies.

Derek Anthony Perry, 35, is accused of robbing five banks in Nashville between Oct. 23 and Jan. 12. He's also accused of robbing a Hendersonville bank on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Perry at the Roadway Inn on West Trinity Lane on Friday morning. Police said he will be facing federal charges.

Perry is accused in the following robberies:

The FBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Hendersonville Police Department all assisted with the investigation.

BREAKING: Suspected serial bank robber Derek Anthony Perry, 35, arrested this morning at W. Trinity Lane motel. He is alleged to have robbed 5 banks in Nashville btwn 10/23/17 & 1/12/18. He will be charged federally. FBI, MNPD, Hendersonville PD investigation. pic.twitter.com/sLy8wai7OI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 19, 2018

