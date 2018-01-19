Suspected serial bank robber arrested at Nashville motel - WSMV News 4

Suspected serial bank robber arrested at Nashville motel

Derek Perry (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Derek Perry (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police say they have arrested the man accused in six different bank robberies.

Derek Anthony Perry, 35, is accused of robbing five banks in Nashville between Oct. 23 and Jan. 12. He's also accused of robbing a Hendersonville bank on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Perry at the Roadway Inn on West Trinity Lane on Friday morning. Police said he will be facing federal charges.

Perry is accused in the following robberies:

The FBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Hendersonville Police Department all assisted with the investigation.

