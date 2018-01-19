Bedford County court building reopens after false bomb threat - WSMV News 4

Bedford County court building reopens after false bomb threat

Posted:
SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The main court building and a nearby U.S. Bank branch in Bedford County was evacuated after a bomb threat on Friday.

Crews searched the area and investigated the threat, but nothing was found.

The all clear was given and the courthouse has reopened.

