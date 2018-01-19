Def Leppard, Journey tour coming to Bridgestone Arena

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive North American tour later this year.

The bands will be stopping at Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 25.

Both bands will perform complete sets during the tour and will switch off who closes the shows.

The 58-city tour kicks off May 21 in Hartford, CT. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com.

Rumors are true: @DefLeppard and @JourneyOfficial are bringing their 2018 tour to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, August 25! pic.twitter.com/mTC3hzKFuw — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) January 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.