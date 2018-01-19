Def Leppard, Journey tour coming to Bridgestone Arena - WSMV News 4

Def Leppard, Journey tour coming to Bridgestone Arena

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive North American tour later this year.

The bands will be stopping at Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 25.

Both bands will perform complete sets during the tour and will switch off who closes the shows.

The 58-city tour kicks off May 21 in Hartford, CT. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com.

