Hearing scheduled for man accused of killing adult, 2 girls

Hearing scheduled for man accused of killing adult, 2 girls

Posted: Updated:
Queshan Brooks (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Queshan Brooks (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The hearing has been continued for the man accused of killing three people in north Nashville last week.

Queshan Brooks, 24, is charged with three counts of murder.

Investigators say Brooks shot his stepmother and killed his half-sisters last Friday. The girls were 5 and 8 years old. At last check, their mother was in serious condition.

Police said Brooks also shot and killed 70-year-old Robert Payne while trying to steal his car. Payne's passenger was also shot during the encounter. At last check, he was in critical condition.

In court on Friday, the judge decided to push the hearing back to Feb. 20 so Brooks can undergo a mental evaluation.

Brooks was not in court on Friday morning.

