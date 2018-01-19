Hearing scheduled for man accused of killing adult, 2 girls

Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.

Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Jenkins Court. (1-12-18)

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Jenkins Court. (1-12-18)

Two young sisters shot to death in their own front yard will be laid to rest this weekend. Their half-brother, the man accused of killing them, will be in court Tuesday.

Two young sisters shot to death in their own front yard will be laid to rest this weekend. Their half-brother, the man accused of killing them, will be in court Tuesday.

Friends and family lit candles ahead of the vigil. (WSMV)

Friends and family lit candles ahead of the vigil. (WSMV)

The hearing has been continued for the man accused of killing three people in north Nashville last week.

Queshan Brooks, 24, is charged with three counts of murder.

Investigators say Brooks shot his stepmother and killed his half-sisters last Friday. The girls were 5 and 8 years old. At last check, their mother was in serious condition.

Police said Brooks also shot and killed 70-year-old Robert Payne while trying to steal his car. Payne's passenger was also shot during the encounter. At last check, he was in critical condition.

In court on Friday, the judge decided to push the hearing back to Feb. 20 so Brooks can undergo a mental evaluation.

Brooks was not in court on Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.