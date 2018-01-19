Nashville nurse surprised with $10K scholarship - WSMV News 4

Nashville nurse surprised with $10K scholarship

Melody Johnson is earning her bachelor's degree online. (WSMV) Melody Johnson is earning her bachelor's degree online. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville nurse with an inspiring story was surprised with a $10,000 scholarship.

Melody Johnson works as a nurse at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. She has an associate's degree but put her bachelor's degree on hold to focus on raising her three children.

Years ago, Johnson's son was diagnosed with cancer, which made paying for school later in life nearly impossible.

Now that her children are healthy and grown up, she's working on her bachelor's degree online at WGU Tennessee.

The school is now making that even easier for her with a scholarship.

"I was really hoping for a scholarship, but I figured somebody more deserving got it because I didn't hear from them. This was just a wonderful surprise," Johnson said.

The scholarship will cover up to 80 percent of the cost of Johnson's degree.

