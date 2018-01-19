2 injured in overnight crashes on Interstate 24

One car flew off the interstate and into the woods. (WSMV)

Two overnight crashes on Interstate 24 sent at least two people to the hospital.

Around midnight, a head-on collision happened on I-24 East near Shelby Avenue.

The driver got on the interstate going the wrong direction and hit another vehicle.

One woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-critical injuries.

The interstate was shut down for about an hour.

About two hours later, a car flew off a sharp curve coming off I-24 at the exit for James Robertson Parkway.

The vehicle jumped the embankment and went flying down the hill to a wooded area about 40 feet from the road.

The driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are planning on conducting a blood test to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

