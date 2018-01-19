Preparations underway for Women's March in Nashville

Preparations are underway for thousands of Tennesseans to gather in downtown Nashville as part of a worldwide protest to fight for women's rights.

Millions of people marched around the world last year. Many view the so-called Women's Marches as an anti-Trump protest. Last year's march was held the day after the president's inauguration.

Last January, over 20,000 people participated in the Women's March in Nashville.

Power Together Tennessee is hosting another march on Saturday. They're calling it Women's March 2.0. The march will be held at 2 p.m. at Public Square.

This year, a conference will be held beforehand. The goal is to give attendees a strategic plan to make changes in their local communities. Organizers say the Women's March is about advocating for human rights legislation and policies, including women's rights, racial equality and immigration reform.

"We want every man to come. We want every woman to come. This is really about humanity," said Tereva Parham, communications and special projects manager at Planned Parenthood. "Yes, it is called the Women's March, but every issue is really a women's issue. And even things that we see as important to women, we want men to take a stake in those things as well."

The conference will be held at 8 a.m. at the TSU Avon Williams campus.

Security for the event will be tight. Several road closures are planned around Public Square for the march.

